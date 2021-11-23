Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 23 (ANI): P Sathidevi, Chairperson of Kerala State Women's Commission, on Tuesday termed the death of a 21-year-old woman from Ernakulam as a "terrible event" and said the Commission has directed the police to look into the matter.

"It is a terrible event. We will enquire whether she had an unjust experience at the police station. We directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police to look into the matter. Necessary steps will be taken after receiving the investigation report. The complaint received by the commission from her against her husband and his family was registered on November 17," Sathidevi said.

"It is learnt that the woman had earlier lodged a complaint before the Rural SP. The complaint alleged domestic violence. A report has been sought from the police in detail," she added.

A 21-year-old married woman was found hanging in Aluva in Ernakulam district after filing a complaint with the police and National and State Women Commission accusing her husband and his family of harassment for dowry, the police said.

The body of the woman identified as Moufiya Parween, who was an LLB student, was found hanging in her room at her house on November 23. A suicide note was recovered from her room in which she alleged that a Circle Inspector neglected her complaint against her husband and in-laws and also behaved badly. She was pursuing law from a private college in Thodupuzha at Idukki district.

K Karthick, Aluva Rural Superintendent of Police said that the post-mortem of the body has been completed and action will be taken as per the investigation report.

"A case has been registered in connection with the death. Steps are being taken to alter the sections in the case. The Aluva Deputy SP has been directed to investigate the case. A post-mortem has been completed. The investigation is ongoing. Action will be taken as per the investigation report of the Deputy SP. The girl had lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women on October 10. We received the complaint on November 11. What is said in the suicide note is unfortunate. The Deputy SP has been asked to look into this. I will respond to the allegations after receiving the investigation report," Karthick said. (ANI)

