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Agency News Agency News India News | Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan Chairs High-level Meeting, Announces Statewide Measures Amid Heatwave Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. During the meeting, held online, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the availability of essential facilities such as drinking water, ORS and first aid arrangements for sunstroke at public places, including major markets and bus stands.

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], April 25 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation arising from the ongoing heatwave in the state and announced a series of statewide measures to mitigate its impact and ensure public safety.

During the meeting, held online, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the availability of essential facilities such as drinking water, ORS and first aid arrangements for sunstroke at public places, including major markets and bus stands.

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Health workers, local body representatives, officials, service and trade unions, and voluntary organisations have been asked to coordinate efforts to implement these measures effectively. Temporary shade arrangements are also to be set up in markets and other public areas.

District Collectors have been instructed to coordinate with police and traffic authorities to take necessary steps, including reducing traffic signal durations where feasible, to minimise public exposure to extreme heat.

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During heatwave warning periods, strict restrictions and bans will be imposed on public events, selection trials, temple festivals held during daytime, and cultural and sports programs. Water distribution points will be set up along roadsides, junctions, bus waiting areas, and auto-taxi stands. Cooperative institutions are also arranging free drinking water facilities in various regions.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, efforts will be made to provide drinking water, buttermilk, and fruits like watermelon through community initiatives involving Kudumbashree, cooperative societies, youth organisations, clubs, and other voluntary and service groups, under the leadership of local self-government institutions.

The Water Authority and Irrigation Department have been directed to take urgent measures to ensure drinking water availability, in coordination with local bodies. A public campaign for rainwater harvesting will also be organised.

Steps will be taken to establish community-based weather monitoring systems across all local self-government institutions, enabling the collection and display of data such as temperature, rainfall, humidity, and water levels at the ward level to improve climate awareness.

Funding for this may be considered from the State Disaster Response Fund. A pilot project prepared for Wayanad district will be implemented immediately, with the Disaster Management Department taking the lead. Necessary steps to install rain gauges should be completed before the monsoon, a release added.

The functioning of the Disaster Management Authority's warning system, "Kavacham," must be ensured at all times, including the proper operation of sirens and related technical systems.

Plans are underway to upgrade weather monitoring systems in schools through a joint initiative of the Disaster Management Authority and the Education Department. Existing weather stations will be maintained properly, and additional automatic monitoring systems will be installed in disaster-prone areas.

The Health Department has been directed to establish permanent, well-equipped Heat and Burn Clinics in selected hospitals. Anganwadis across the state will be upgraded into heat-resilient buildings using technologies such as cool roofs and improved ventilation.

This initiative, prepared jointly by the Disaster Management Authority and the Energy Management Centre, will be implemented on a war footing in coordination with the Women and Child Welfare Department and local bodies, and later extended to schools where necessary.

Health centres will also be made heat-resilient. Considering projections of rising temperatures in the coming years, all local self-government institutions have been instructed to prepare localised Heat Action Plans and long-term strategies to mitigate disaster risks, with financial support from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been asked to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, as outages could lead to serious health issues. Planning must also consider the expected rise in air conditioner usage and promote energy-efficient appliances and renewable energy sources.

Given the drought-like conditions, the Water Authority has been directed to take urgent steps to ensure water availability across the state, with necessary support extended to local bodies from district disaster management funds.

As extreme heat drives reptiles, including snakes, to seek cooler areas, the public has been advised to remain vigilant. The Health Department will ensure the availability of anti-venom and proper treatment facilities in more health centres, along with public awareness on snakebite first aid. The Forest Department will ensure effective snake rescue services.

Due to the increased risk of amoebic meningitis during summer, people have been advised to avoid bathing or washing in unclean or stagnant water. Proper maintenance of water storage facilities and waste management should be ensured.

The Chief Minister also directed the Disaster Management Authority, in coordination with IKM, to implement a messaging system to alert people in vulnerable areas about temperature and heatwave risks.

The Chief Secretary has been entrusted with making decisions and implementing measures during emergency situations.

Ministers K Rajan, K Krishnankutty, AK Saseendran, VN Vasavan, MB Rajesh, and Veena George, along with Chief Secretary Dr. A Jayathilak, Chief Principal Secretary Dr KM Abraham, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar, officials of the Disaster Management Authority, District Collectors, and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)