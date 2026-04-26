Thrissur (Keralam) [India], April 26 (ANI): Security preparations are in full swing as thousands descended upon the Vadakkunnathan Temple on Sunday to witness the thirty-six-hour-long temple festival "Thrissur Pooram", also known as mother of all 'Poorams" and includes a display of elephants.

At Thrissur Pooram, a festival more than two centuries old, thousands gather to witness a breathtaking blend of tradition, music, and devotion.

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District Collector Shikha Surendran emphasised that safety protocols are prepared regarding the welfare of the festival's elephants and the health of the spectators.

"The district administration is prepared with all necessary facilities and a control room to ensure the safety of the spectators, and we have special protocols for the elephants," Surendran told ANI.

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She further advised attendees to carry water, wear hats, and use sun protection.

"I request all those coming to witness this Thrissur Pooram to stay hydrated as there is a heat warning in the district at this time. Everyone should have water with them. Everyone should wear a hat or umbrella. If necessary, they can use sunscreen or sunglasses. But please stay hydrated," she stated, adding that a 200-member medical team has been deployed across the venue.

Thrissur City Police implemented a multi-layered surveillance strategy, according to City Police Commissioner (CP) Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh, who confirmed that a force of over 4,200 personnel, including 40 Deputy Superintendents of Police and 70 inspectors, is on the ground to manage the influx of devotees.

"We have deployed a total of 40 Dy SPs and 70 inspectors. More than 4,200 manpower has been deployed for Thrissur Pooram. A special control room has been set up. More than 350 cameras have been installed. Our monitoring is still going on. All the policemen have been briefed and everything has been done. The deployment plan is completely ready. All the evacuation plans and everything is ready," he told ANI.

In addition, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law & Order, noted that digital surveillance is being utilised to manage the event.

"We have made security arrangements, drones, CCTVs, and covered all the important points for the festival. This time, we expect the same crowd during the Kudamattam ceremony and all the religious ceremonies, which are being held on a grand scale," he said.

The festival, which is celebrated on the day of 'Pooram' as per the Malayalam calendar month of Medam, is popularly known for its parading of elephants, Panchavadyam (percussion ensemble), and a mega display of fireworks.

Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur, Keralam, will witness the arrival of various component poorams, including Karamukku and Chembukkavu, escorted by traditional percussion ensembles and caparisoned elephants. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)