Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 30 (ANI): On the eve of Eid, when thousands prepare for a day of prayer, reflection, and celebration, the Kaduvayil Juma Masjid, also known as Kaduvayil Thangal Palli, stands in the spirit of faith, community, and heritage.

As one of South India's largest mosques, this revered shrine is more than just a place of worship; it is a sanctuary where history, architecture, and humanity intertwine, drawing believers and admirers from across the region.

A Shrine with a mystical legacy located between Kallambalam and Attingal, just 12 km from Varkala Railway Station, Kaduvayil Juma Masjid is dedicated to Saint Kaduvayil Thangal, a Sufi mystic known for his wisdom and healing powers. The saint's durgah, within the mosque complex, attracts thousands who seek his blessings, transcending religious boundaries. His teachings on unity, selflessness, and service continue to resonate, making the mosque a cornerstone of interfaith harmony in Kerala.

"Unlike other mosques, this is a place where people from all faiths--Hindus, Christians, and Muslims--come together in devotion. Many have heard about this mosque from distant places and visit, believing that prayers here can bring relief from their troubles. This mosque carries a 400-year-old history. It is said that a Sufi saint who once roamed with a tiger in these lands lived here, and people in those days respected him with a sense of reverence and awe," said Rahim, a believer.

He said that long ago, while clearing land for agriculture, a grave was discovered. The workers stopped their work, and that night, they dreamt of the same Sufi saint who was seen wandering outside with a tiger.

Later, Islamic scholars visited the site and confirmed that it was indeed his resting place. No one knows when or how he passed away, but his presence here is undeniable. Over time, both Muslim and Hindu communities came together to protect this sacred site.

The mosque's construction began in the early 20th century, around 1978, and was completed in 1985. The remarkable part is that it was built by a Hindu man, Gopalakrishnan, known as the 'Mosque Man.' This mosque also runs a hospital, and I take great pride in saying that out of the 1,300 staff members, over 700 belong to other religious communities. This stands as a model of unity.

"Beyond being a place of worship, this mosque is deeply involved in charity work. We support those in need--covering medical expenses, providing educational assistance, and helping people regardless of their background. We see them as fellow human beings, and that is what truly matters," said Rahim.

A mosque of such grandeur and significance is expected to have been designed by an acclaimed architect. Yet, its blueprint came from the hands of a man who isn't even a follower of Islam--Govindan Gopalakrishnan, a 78-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram. For decades, he has been the go-to name for mosque designs across Kerala, despite having no formal training in architecture or art. From small local mosques to some of Kerala's grandest Islamic structures, his work is admired for its intricate beauty. Kaduvayil Palli, with its striking blend of traditional Kerala architecture and Islamic artistry, stands as one of his finest creations.

Managed by the Kaduvayil Muslim Jama-Ath Charitable Trust, the mosque is a hub for social welfare and education. It runs an orphanage and a college, providing care and learning opportunities to the underprivileged. Community programs extend support through scholarships, financial aid, and healthcare initiatives, reinforcing the mosque's role beyond spirituality.

The mosque is also notable for its inclusivity, with separate prayer spaces for women, ensuring that worshippers from all walks of life feel welcome.

"With Eid around the corner, Kaduvayil Juma Masjid becomes a vibrant epicenter of devotion and festivity. The preparations for the grand Eid prayers, where thousands gather in unison, reflect the mosque's significance in Kerala's religious landscape. The annual Uroos festival, another major event, sees devotees participating in prayers, discourses, and community feasts, embodying the essence of communal harmony," Munajir, an Imam, told ANI.

World often divided by differences, Kaduvayil Juma Masjid remains a shining example of coexistence and peace. Hindus, Muslims, and people of various faiths visit the shrine, reinforcing Kerala's deep-rooted tradition of religious inclusivity. The very fact that a Hindu man designed one of South India's most revered mosques is a testament to this spirit.

Whether you are a pilgrim, a history enthusiast, or a traveller seeking solace, Kaduvayil Juma Masjid welcomes all with open arms. (ANI)

