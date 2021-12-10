New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply that Project of Semi High-Speed Rail (531 Km) from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod has been identified by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) for development.

Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on the question of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab from Kerala who had asked, "Whether it is a fact that the Government of Kerala has approached the Government of India with a Semi High-Speed Railway project "Silver Line" between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod?"

Vaishnaw said that the Project of semi high-speed rail (531 Km) from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod has been identified by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), a Joint Venture company of State government of Kerala (51 per cent) and the Ministry of Railways (49 per cent) for development.

"After the survey, KRDCL has prepared DPR and cost has been assessed as Rs 63941 Crores. Further, consideration of the project depends upon the techno-economic viability of the project. At this stage, the source of funding cannot be ascertained" Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw further informed the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

