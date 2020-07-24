Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) The main accused in the recent attack on a Special Operations Group (SOG) team of the Uttar Pradesh Police was arrested here on Friday, officials said.

The arrested accused was identified as Shahid. He had 11 cases, including murder, registered against him, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The team was attacked by some people on July 11 when it had gone to arrest Shahid, a resident of Sarai Kaaji locality in the Kotwali Nagar area, wanted in a murder case here, police said.

As soon as the accused, his brothers and four-five men saw the police, they started fleeing. When policemen tried to stop them, they attacked them with bricks and stones, Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava had said a day after the incident.

The policemen had to fire some rounds in the air in self defence, he said.

Shahid had jumped into the Kali river and escaped, Srivastava said.

Four named and five unidentified people were booked for attacking the policemen and obstructing them to carry on their work. Six of the accused were arrested and sent to jail on July 14.

Illegal weapon was also seized from Shahid, police said.

