New Delhi [India] May 14 (ANI): A key accused in a fake currency case in Mumbra, located in the Thane district of Maharashtra, was sentenced on Wednesday to a term of rigorous imprisonment lasting five years, along with a monetary fine of Rs. 10,000 for multiple offenses by the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mumbai, according to Central agency's release.

All the sentences will run concurrently. As stated in NIA's release, Ishak Khan was one of the three accused arrested in the case relating to the recovery of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) with a face value of Rs 82,000/--in denomination of Rs. 500 in 2019.

The currency was recovered from the house of one of the accused, Jasim aka Wasim Salim Shaikh, who was arrested by the Mumbra police. His questioning led the police to the arrest of Karnataka-based Radhakrishna Addappa. The duo was charged with a chargesheet by the police in August 2019, NIA's release added.

Subsequently, NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case under sections 120B, 489B, 489 C & 34 of the IPC.

Investigations by the agency revealed that Ishakh Khan, who was then lodged in Kolkata Jail for another crime, coordinated the delivery of FICN to Jasim aka Wasim Salim Shaikh. In October 2020, as stated in the release, Ishakh Khan was arrested by the NIA in the instant FICN case.

Further investigation recovered documentary and digital evidence, including CDRs of the mobile used for communication. In January 2021, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against all three accused.

Recently, Ishak Khan pleaded guilty before the NIA Special Court, which has now convicted him, while the trial against the other two accused continues. (ANI)

