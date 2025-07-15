Guwahati, Jul 15 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Assam on Wednesday during which they will interact with party functionaries of the state.

State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi said the district, block and mandal presidents of the party will be able to present their views before its top leadership during Kharge and Gandhi's visit.

“I look forward to welcoming Shri @kharge ji and Shri @RahulGandhi ji to Assam tomorrow. Their visit is a powerful show of solidarity with the people of Assam,” Gogoi said in a post on X.

The visit “reaffirms the Congress party's shared commitment to justice, harmony, and inclusive progress for all”, he said.

“In these challenging times, their presence will bring strength to every worker, volunteer, and citizen who dreams of a better future,” the party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha said.

In a video message shared with the post on X, Gogoi added that district, block and mandal Congress presidents will be interacting with Kharge and Gandhi during the visit.

“It is a historic moment for each of us; they will get an opportunity to present their views and listen to the top leadership directly,” he said.

“I hope that everyone will cooperate with us and the message of our leaders will inspire all,” Gogoi said.

Kharge and Gandhi are scheduled to attend two meetings with party functionaries, including one at Chaygaon, about 40 km from Guwahati, during the day-long trip.

This will be the first visit of the party's top leadership since Gogoi took over as the state president ahead of next year's assembly election.

