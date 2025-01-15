New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that India's 'true independence' was established on Ram temple consecration day, and warned that it would become difficult for him to move around in the country if he continues to make such statements.

Addressing party leaders after the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters located at 9A, Kotla Road here, Kharge said RSS people believe that independence was achieved with Ram Temple inauguration and don't remember the independence of 1947 as they did not fight for it.

Also Read | Meerut: KMC Hospital Accused of Secretly Removing Woman's Kidney During 2017 Surgery, Destroying Medical Records; Court Orders FIR Against 6 Doctors (Watch Video).

"You would know that those people who had nothing to do with independence and did not fight for it are making such statements. I read the statement by the RSS chief. He said real independence was established with the inauguration of the Ram Temple. He had inaugurated the temple along with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi...Modi believes that independence was achieved in 2014 when he became PM," he said.

"RSS people believe that independence was established with Ram Temple inauguration. It is a matter of shame that even though we got independence in 1947 they are not acknowledging it because they did not struggle for it, go to jail, and therefore they do not remember. We remember because our people died for independence and struggled for it," he said.

Also Read | Congress Gets New Headquarters: Sonia Gandhi Inaugurates 'Indira Bhawan' at 9A, Kotla Road in Delhi; INC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi Present (Watch Videos).

Kharge condemned Bhagwat's statement and said that "it would become difficult for him to move around in the country if he keeps giving such statements".

The Congress chief's remarks come after Bhagwat said the date of Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi", as the "true independence" of Bharat, which faced "parachakra" (enemy attack) for several centuries, was established on this day.

Kharge said the Congress headquarter would become the centre of fighting forces that are working against the Constitution and democracy.

Quoting B R Ambedkar, Kharge said those who forget history cannot make history.

"So to those people who forget the work done by the Congress, that it had attained independence for the country, I would say you will not be abe to make history. I say this as parties nowadays are spending their time only in abusing Congress instead of working for the country," he said.

Earlier, in a post on X, Kharge said, "Congress party's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' has been built on the foundation of Democracy, Nationalism, Secularism, Inclusive Development and Social Justice.

"Symbolising the 140-year-old glorious history of the Indian National Congress, the walls here narrate the great saga of truth, non-violence, sacrifice, struggle and patriotism," he said.

Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, among other senior party leaders, were present on the occasion.

The event saw party leaders hoist the party flag at the new headquarters and the singing of Vande Matram and the national anthem.

Sonia Gandhi then inaugurated the building, asking Kharge to join her in cutting the ribbon at the entry of the building.

The new state-of-the-art AICC headquarters -- Indira Gandhi Bhawan - symbolises the Congress party's continuing mission to uphold the vision of its stalwarts, the party had earlier said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)