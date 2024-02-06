New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday sent an invitation letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra as it reaches Uttar Pradesh on February 16.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) said earlier that he was yet to receive a formal invite from the Congress to join Rahul's hybrid march, adding that his party wouldn't ask for one.

Akhilesh has been invited to share the stage with Rahul during a public rally at National Inter College in Chandauli's Saiyadraja on February 16.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) confirmed later on Tuesday that its Supremo has accepted the invitation and has consented to joining the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' in Amethi or Rae Bareli.

"I hope that 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will link up with the strategy of 'PDA' (Pichde, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) after entering Uttar Pradesh and will take our movement of 'social justice' and 'mutual harmony' further," Yadav said, adding, "The team of 'INDIA' and the strategy of 'PDA' will script new history in the country."

On whether he will join the Nyay Yatra when it enters Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party chief said earlier, "Many big events are organised for which we don't receive invitations. Why should we ask for an invitation?"

After Yadav's claim, the Congress on Sunday said that the yatra's detailed route and programme in Uttar Pradesh will be shared with INDIA alliance constituents after it is finalised in a day or two.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said a detailed route of the Yatra is being prepared, after which it will be shared with the parties of the INDIA bloc.

"The detailed route and program of Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Uttar Pradesh is being prepared. It will be finalized in a day or two. After this, it will be shared with the constituent parties of the INDIA alliance in the state. His participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will further strengthen the INDIA alliance. The Yatra is expected to enter UP on the afternoon of February 16," Jairam Ramesh said on X.

The Yatra, led by Congress MP and former national president Rahul Gandhi, is currently in its Odisha leg and will head further west before culminating in Mumbai. (ANI)

