New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday offered condolences following the death of 15 passengers after a private bus was struck by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur.

"Our deepest condolences are with the grieving families. We stand with them," Kharge posted on X. He added that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh was conducting rescue operations on a war footing and was providing assistance to the victims.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Day 2025 Wishes: Celebrate IAF Formation Day With These Greetings, Messages, Patriotic Sayings, Images and HD Wallpapers.

"The tragic bus accident caused by a landslide in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, in which several people have reportedly lost their lives, is extremely painful and unfortunate. The state government is conducting rescue operations on a war footing. The Chief Minister is personally overseeing the relief and rescue efforts, and the government is providing all possible assistance to the victims," Kharge said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi described the incident as "heartbreaking" and extended her condolences. "The news of the death of a large number of passengers and several others being injured due to a passenger bus coming under a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," she posted on X.

Also Read | 'Footpaths, Helmets, Vehicle Headlights': Supreme Court Issues Comprehensive Directions on Road Safety and Pedestrian Deaths Across Country.

"In this hour of crisis, the Congress government of the state stands with the victims in every way, and efforts are being made at a war footing for every possible help and relief," she added.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the bus accident was "heart-wrenching."

"The bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is deeply heart-wrenching. My heart is pained by the loss of lives in this tragedy. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the affected families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls, provide strength to their families to overcome this difficult time, and ensure the swift recovery of the injured," CM Saini posted on X.

The incident occurred when the private bus, carrying passengers through a hilly stretch, was struck by falling debris following heavy rains in the region. Local administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Of the 15 killed, the bodies of nine men and four women have been recovered. Two children who sustained injuries have been shifted to AIIMS Bilaspur.

"Search operations with the National Disaster Response Force team, including sniffer dogs, are ongoing. Further rise in the toll of deaths and injuries is least expected," Bilaspur SP Sandeep Kumar Dhawal said.

Officials identified some of the deceased brought to the hospital as Rajneesh Kumar (34), Sarif Khan (25), Chunni Lal (46), Rajeev alias Sonu, Krishan Lal, and Narender Sharma.

Meanwhile, Himachal Road Transport Corporation Board Member Sandeep Sankhyan told ANI, "I spoke with the Bilaspur SP. I just learned that there have been 15 casualties, out of which nine are men, four are women, and two are children."

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said 15 people have lost their lives in the tragic accident. He said around 18 people have been rescued from the site, and three of them have been admitted to AIIMS Bilaspur.

Agnihotri said he would visit the spot to assess the situation. "Fifteen people have lost their lives in a private bus accident in Bilaspur. It has been reported that around 25-30 people were on board the bus. I am going to the spot," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, PM Modi said the injured would be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief over the tragic accident and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Officials said heavy machinery had been deployed at the site, and efforts were on to clear the debris amid difficult terrain and intermittent rainfall. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)