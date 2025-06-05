New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met party leaders from Manipur and discussed the situation in the state.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also present at the meeting which was held at the new AICC headquarters at Indira Bhavan. He said Manipur requires a political solution soon to bring back normalcy at the earliest.

The party's in-charge for Manipur, Saptagiri Ulaka, and PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh besides other leaders from the state were also present at the meeting.

"Manipur has been under the grip of a devastating civil war for the last two years. It requires a political solution to bring back normalcy at the earliest," Venugopal said in a post on X later.

The Congress has been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state of Manipur and heal the wounds of people who have suffered due to the violence.

The state has been in the grip of violence between two main communities of Meitis and Kukis since May 2023 and over 200 people have already lost their lives.

