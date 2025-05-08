New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the all-party meeting scheduled for Thursday.

"Both the LoPs (Leader of Oppositon in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Oppisition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge) will be there," KC Venugopal said.

On being asked about the possibility of PM Modi attending the meeting, KC Venugopal said, "The country is expecting that".

The central government has called an all-party meeting on Thursday after Indian Armed forces dismantled nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday under Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor on Wednesday morning. The information was shared in a media briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted.

During the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented videos of precision strikes on terror camps, including from the Muridke. (ANI)

