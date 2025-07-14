New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi met party leaders from Jharkhand here on Monday to discuss issues concerning the state.

The Congress is part of the ruling coalition led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state.

AICC secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal and party's in-charge for Jharkhand unit K Raju were also present in the meeting.

"Under INC President Sh. Mallikarjun @kharge ji and LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji's leadership, attended the meeting with MPs, MLAs and ministers from Jharkhand at the AICC HQ Indira Bhavan today," Venugopal said on X.

Sources said the Congress chief urged the leaders to strengthen the organisation in the state and help resolve people's issues and make governance people-oriented.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met with Congress MPs, Ministers, and MLAs from Jharkhand, discussing important issues," the Congress said on its official X handle while sharing pictures of the meeting.

