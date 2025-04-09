Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 9 (ANI): As the Congress enters the second day of its convention today, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad to attend the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session.

The convention aims to discuss many issues concerning the country, including the hike in petrol and diesel prices. Congress MP Praniti Shinde on Wednesday took a dig at the central government, saying that they could discuss issues that are 300 years old but fail to address unemployment, Manipur, and price rises.

"There are several issues like price hikes in petrol and diesel. They (Centre) only talk about issues that are 300 years old...No one is talking about unemployment, Manipur, price rises or famers. They only want to divide the country. BJP is doing the work of spreading poison in the country," Shinde told reporters.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's accusation of "appeasement politics" against Congress, saying that his party always engaged in "santushtikaran" for every section of the society.

"Congress ne har warg ke santushtikaran ka kaam kiya hai...tushtikaran ka kaam kabh nahi kiya. The day the Prime Minister understands that the Congress has satisfied every section of the society. It has never indulged in appeasement. That day, perhaps, he will learn to run the government," Khera told ANI.

Congress leader PL Punia highlighted the resolution passed by the party, which prioritises the roadmap prepared by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"The Congress party has always prioritised Sardar Patel. He has done a lot to constitute the party and unite the country, no one can forget his role. Congress party has always respected him," Punia said.

The 84th National Convention of the AICC is being held in Ahmedabad on April 8-9, marking the event's return to Gujarat after a 64-year gap.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, to be concluded today, was attended by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, and Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).

Other top leaders of the Congress, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, and KC Venugopal were also present at the meeting.

As the CWC meeting convened in Ahmedabad, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP and said that attention is being diverted from the country's basic issues by creating "communal division."

Kharge said, "Today, attention is being diverted from the basic issues of the country by doing Communal Division. On the other hand, Oligarchic Monopoly is on the path of controlling the governance by capturing the resources of the country."

The Congress President further said that a "conspiracy" is being carried out in the nation regarding several national heroes, including that of bilateral ties between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The CWC passed a resolution stating that the party will walk on the path lit by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A copy of the resolution was shared by the Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in a social media post on X. (ANI)

