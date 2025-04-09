Kolkata, April 09: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of today, April 09, will be declared shortly. A speculative lottery game, the Kolkata Fatafat, also called Kolkata FF, is played on all seven days of the week. Kolkata FF participants can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. They can also scroll below to find the winning numbers of today's Kolkata FF lottery game, provided in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) of April 9, 2025.

A Satta Matka-type game, the Kolkata FF lottery consists of eight rounds (bazis), which are played throughout the day. The results of all eight bazis are declared after each round is completed. These rounds or bazis are 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The speculative lottery begins with the first round played before 10 AM and ends with the last round being completed by 8:30 PM. Conducted by Kolkata's civic authorities, the game requires participants to be present in the city to take part in the lottery. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 08, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for April 09, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The Kolkata FF (Kolkata Fatafat) lottery game requires lottery players to choose numbers and place bets to win varying prizes. The eight rounds, also called bazis, offer participants an opportunity to win multiple prizes with minimum investments. The results of Kolkata Fatafat are announced every 90 minutes, starting with the first round result and followed by the results of the rest of the bazis. Continuing to grow in popularity, Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat is one of the few lottery games which is played on a regular basis across the country. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

In addition to Kolkata FF, Shillong Teer Games, Sikkim State Lotteries, Nagaland State Lotteries, etc., are some of the popular lottery games played daily by people nationwide. Although lotteries are legal in 13 states in India, gambling and betting are banned. We at LatestLY urge readers to exercise caution. Lottery games involve financial risks and can lead to legal and monetary consequences.

