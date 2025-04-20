Bhubaneswar, Apr 20 (PTI) Odisha's Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Sunday virtually inaugurated Khelo India centres in all 30 districts of the state.

The centres were established in collaboration between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the state's Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Suraj said.

Also Read | Murshidabad Violence: Supreme Court To Hear on April 21 PIL Seeking Judicial Probe Into Violent Protests in West Bengal Over Waqf Act.

"Khelo India centres have been opened with the aim of developing sports infrastructure and talent at the grassroots level," the minister said.

He said that apart from providing proper training, all infrastructural facilities will be made available for players of sports such as football, volleyball, hockey, athletics, kho kho and kabaddi, among others.

Also Read | 'Meerut Murder-Like' Threat in UP: Man Alleges Murder Threat by Wife and Brother-in-Law, Claims Wife Targeting His Job, Warned Him of 'Saurabh Rajput-Like Fate'.

Along with this, an annual grant of Rs 5 lakh per centre will also be provided by the Union government for the proper management of these centres. Past champions from the local area will be recruited as coaches, Suraj said.

"These centres will be important for those who want to make a career out of sports. It will also help promote sports culture," he said.

The objective of these centres is to create a national-level platform for athletes to showcase their talent and to identify them for further grooming and financial support, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)