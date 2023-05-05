Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Friday that the Khelo India University Games will prove to be a milestone in promoting sports activities among the youth of the state.

While unveiling the logo, mascot, torch, anthem, and jersey of the Khelo India University Games at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, Yogi said, "Today Uttar Pradesh is not only the state with the largest population, but every event held there inevitably grows to be the biggest. Uttar Pradesh has been selected for the third edition of the Khelo India University Games, and I can assure the Government of India that this will be the biggest event ever."

The Chief Minister continued by stating that this event will draw participants from 200 universities. They will also get an opportunity to know, understand, and learn about Uttar Pradesh. The entire team of Uttar Pradesh is ready to welcome them. For the launch of these games starting on May 25, I cordially invite the Government of India and all the states to become partners in these events and give their guidance.

On this occasion, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh and Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav were also present.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, "You must all have noticed India's progress over the past nine years in every sector. The way the world views India has also changed. You must have noticed that every Indian citizen now exudes confidence. The Khelo India University Games is also a representation of how, over the past nine years, people's attitudes toward sports have changed."

A decade ago, public perception toward sports and sportspersons was not favorable. Sport was considered an unnecessary task, a waste of time. Today, it has changed. The family members together encourage the child towards sports activities, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the body is the means of fulfilment of 'dharma' and a healthy body will be achieved by the one who lives by rules and restraint, stays in discipline. Naturally, participating in these sports can help a person not only stay healthy but also empower society and the country. Khelo India Khelo and Fit India Movement are part of the same series.

Citing the increasing awareness about sports in Uttar Pradesh, the CM said that such programs have been promoted in the state. From the village to the district level, 'Sansad Khel Spardha' events are also being planned in a grand manner. In rural areas, a lot of people are joining these events, men and women, boys and girls.

"I would like to thank Anurag Singh Thakur for accelerating this campaign after assuming the Sports Ministry. Today, Uttar Pradesh is fully ready to implement this vision of the Prime Minister on the ground," Yogi said.

Regarding the efforts of the state government to encourage sports in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said that we have started many programs. Uttar Pradesh has taken forward the process of construction of a stadium in every district. The work of the mini stadium has started at the block level. The construction of sports grounds in 58,000-gram panchayats has gained momentum.

The CM pointed out that in order to further sports activities, a major program encouraging Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal was taken forward by the Youth Welfare Department. Till now, we have provided sports kits to 65,000 Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal out of the total 85,000. Sports kits will be made available to the remaining 20,000 until next year.

CM Yogi and Anurag Singh Thakur flagged off the torch relay. These four torches will travel through all the districts of Uttar Pradesh and return to Lucknow on May 25.

On this occasion, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that we have recently completed five years of Khelo India. The campaign, which was started by PM Modi, has progressed very fast. Through this, the work of finding and grooming players is done. The biggest event of these games, the Khelo India University Games is going to be held in Uttar Pradesh. The way CM Yogi has promoted sports in this area, I'm hoping that in the coming times, whenever a player wins a medal anywhere in the world, the national anthem will be played on the podium, and Uttar Pradesh will play a big part in that. Uttar Pradesh will be the most medal-winning state in the coming times.

He said that the maximum number of sports and players are going to participate in the University Games. It shows that Uttar Pradesh is capable of organizing this game, and players from all over the country are ready to come here. Once, this state was known for riots, but now it will be known for 'dangal.' Earlier this state was known for bullets, now it will be known for rifle shooting. The government of India is going to set up one thousand Khelo India centres across the country. Certainly before August 15, 2023, a Khelo India Center will be established in each district of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

