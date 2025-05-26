Kaushambi (UP), May 26 (PTI) A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Monday, police said.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) unit of Prayagraj, in coordination with the local police, arrested Shiv Babu Maurya near Saini bus stand, Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said.

Maurya and other members of his gang had on April 5 night abducted Prateek, son of Bharat Lal Vishwakarma, from his home in Paharpur Kodan village under Saini police station limits, he said.

After the kidnapping they demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh from the boy's family for his release. A case was registered at Saini police station and a probe launched, Vishwakarma added.

After an encounter, police had arrested three accused and safely recovered the child by April 8. One more accused was apprehended later.

However, Maurya, a resident of Piparkundi village in Kaushambi, remained absconding.

A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on Maurya's arrest by the Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj Range.

