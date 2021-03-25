Pilibhit (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) The two teenage sisters who were found dead at a village here under mysterious circumstances were allegedly murdered by their mother and a brother, police said, in what appear to be a case of honour killing.

A brick kiln owner has also been arrested, while a search is on for two other family members, police said.

On Monday, family members saw the elder sister talking to someone over the phone, following which she was beaten up by them. At night, both the sisters were asked with whom the elder one was talking to and why, according to Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Jaiprakash Yadav.

"They were asked from where they got the phone. When both of them did not reply, the family members killed them in a fit of rage," the SP said. "They were angry because the marriage of the elder one was fixed and their act could bring a bad name to the family."

One of the teenagers, aged 17 and 19, was found dead in a field, while the other was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning, police had said.

