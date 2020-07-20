Puducherry, Jul 19 (PTI) Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has said she has decided to not deliver her customary address of the budget session as Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had not sent her the annual financial statement and demand for grants meant to be presented in the House on Monday.

She said she has informed the chief minister that he had not sent her the documents as required under the provisions of the Government of Union Territories Act 1963.

In a letter to Narayanasamy, a copy of which was shared with mediapersons through WhatsApp, she asked him to give a new date for budget presentation.

"It is a serious omission," she said, adding that the CM sent her the inaugural address late Sunday evening.

She told Narayanasamy that he should give a fresh date for presenting the budget.

"The budget is not approved as is mandated and there is therefore no point on my part to address the House in such circumstances," she told PTI.

Bedi said she had informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the development.

She said the Chief Minister's Office has refused to accept her letter.

