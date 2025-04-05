Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena has written a letter to the Union Forest and Environment Minister to take action against the "illegal" birthday party organised in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR).

In a letter to Union minister Bhupendra Yadav, Meena called for an investigation by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and action against forest department officials who are responsible for allowing some VIP guests entry into the most protected part of the reserve.

"It seems that the rules for common people and VIPs are different for entry into the core forest area. I got information that a large number vehicles were given entry into the forest for a birthday party on Friday night. Entry is not possible without connivance of forest officials," Meena said in the letter.

