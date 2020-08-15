New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As many as 84 awards and decorations to the Armed Forces personnel and members of the Paramilitary Forces have been approved by the President including one Kirti Chakra for Abdul Rashid Kalas, Head Constable, Jammu And Kashmir Police (Posthumously).

Three Indian Army personnel including a Lieutenant Colonel of Para (Special Forces) will be awarded Shaurya Chakra for gallantry in different operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Havaldar Alok Kumar Dubey (44 Rashtriya Rifles, Rajput Regiment), Major Anil Urs (Maratha Light Infantry) and Lieutenant Colonel Krishan Singh Rawat (Parachute Regiment, Special Forces) will be awarded Shaurya Chakra for gallantry in different operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The others who will be awarded Shaurya Chakra are -- Wing Commander Vishak Nair, Amit Kumar, Deputy Inspector General Of Police, Jammu And Kashmir Police, Mahaveer Prasad Godara, Sub-Inspector (Executive), CISF (Posthumously), Eranna Nayaka, Head Constable, CISF (Posthumously), Mahendra Kumar Paswan, Constable/DCPO, CISF (Posthumously), Satish Prasad Kushwaha, Constable (Fire) ONGC, Mumbai, CISF (Posthumously).

The Shaurya Chakra is awarded for gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy. It was instituted on January 4, 1952, as Ashoka Chakra Class-III and renamed on January 27, 1967 as Shaurya Chakra.

The medal is circular in shape and of bronze, one and three-eighths inches in diameter. On the obverse of the medal shall have embossed a replica of Ashoka Chakra in the centre, surrounded by a lotus wreath.

On its reverse shall be embossed the words "SHAURYA CHAKRA" both in Hindi and English, the two versions being separated by two lotus flowers.

On June 22, 2019 , based on receipt of information , a cordon and search operation was launched in orchards near a village in Jammu and Kashmir

Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey using tactical proficiency assisted the Company Commander in laying the initial cordon. Havildar Alok was deployed as stop in inner cordon . At 0540 hours, Havildar Alok observed suspicious movement in the thickly vegetated bushes just ahead of him.

At 0545 hours, Havildar Alok observed a group of terrorists trying to break cordon by taking advantage of poor visibility and thickly vegetated terrain . Upon challenging, the terrorists lobbed a grenade and opened indiscriminate fire.

Displaying raw courage, Havildar Alok closed in to the group of terrorists and killed one terrorist at close range with aimed fire. The terrorist was later identified as a dreaded terrorist of category A++ . In utter disregard to his personal safety, Havildar Alok crawled further blocking escape route of the terrorists. Maintaining offensive spirit , he brought down heavy volume of fire pinning the terrorists down and facilitating maneuver of own parties to further tighten the cordon. His courageous action prevented escape of the terrorists and eventually elimination of all four terrorists.

Major Anil Urs was commissioned in the Maratha Light Infantry on 23 September 2007. The ofificer has served in Officers Training Academy, Chennai and 27 Rashtriya Rifles; during both tenures he was commended by the Army Commander for dedication to duty.

On commissioning, Krishan Singh Rawat joined the First Battalion the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces). The officer has been awarded Sena Medal (Gallantry) in the year 2010 and Mention-in-Despatches while being deployed with Unit in Counter Insurgency area.

Five Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 60 Sena Medals (Gallantry), four Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and five Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry) have also been approved.

The President has also approved 19 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army Personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations which include eight posthumous for 'Operation Meghdoot' and 'Operation Rakshak'. (ANI)

