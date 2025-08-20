Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, the search operation continues for those missing after a cloudburst hit Chasoti village, which claimed 61 lives.

Ravi Kumar, who came from Jammu, said he is searching for his sister and other family members after losing his elder sister in the disaster.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 20, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He added that he has contacted the GMC in Jammu and the Kishtwar administration for updates on the ongoing search operation.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kumar said, "I have come from Jammu to find my family members missing after the incident... My sister, her children, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law... My elder sister died in the Kishtwar cloud burst incident... We talked to the GMC in Jammu and talked to the Kishtwar administration as well for an update on the search for our relatives during the search operation..."

Also Read | Rekha Gupta Attacked During 'Jan Sunvai' at Her Official Residence in Civil Lines, Delhi Police Probe Underway.

Teams from NDRF, SDRF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CISF, Indian Army, and the local administration are working on the seventh day of the rescue operation.

A day earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that it might be impossible to find anyone alive in the Kishtwar incident, stating that the disaster took place due to a cloudburst rather than a breach of glacial lakes.

"Finding the missing persons alive now looks nearly impossible. In these circumstances, we will try to retrieve as many bodies and hand them over to their loved ones. According to the information we have received so far, the disaster that happened in Kishtwar was due to a cloudburst and not a glacial lake breach," Omar Abdullah told reporters.

The cloudburst, which occurred during the Machail Mata Yatra on August 14, led to devastating flash floods, leaving around 55 people dead in Kishtwar. Security forces have since intensified relief and rescue efforts in the affected region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)