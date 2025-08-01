New Delhi [India], August 1, (ANI): KJ Patel has taken over as the new Managing Director of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), one of the world's largest fertiliser cooperatives, effective July 31. The announcement was made by IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani, who also felicitated Patel on the occasion.

Welcoming the new Managing Director, IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani said, "...KJ Patel has been appointed as the new Managing Director of IFFCO...He was heading the IFFCO Paradeep Plant, the biggest complex fertiliser plant in India and has a rich experience...We will aim to ensure that all types of fertilisers are made available to the farmers of the nation..."

Also Read | 'Bharat Aam Mahotsav 2025': PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Extend Wishes to Event Organiser and BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi, Hail Festival's Focus on Agri Innovation.

Chairman Dileep Sanghani emphasised that KJ Patel brings a rich experience, having headed the IFFCO Paradeep plant, which will take IFFCO to new heights.

He further stated that under Patel's leadership, IFFCO will aim to provide all types of fertilisers to farmers of the nation.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Class 8 Girl Married Off to 40-Year-Old Man Rescued After Teacher Alerts Authorities in Ranga Reddy District; 5 Arrested.

On being appointed as the new Managing Director of IFFCO, KJ Patel noted his understanding and concerns of farmers as he himself is the son of one and said, "IFFCO is the largest fertiliser manufacturing organisation in the nation. Being the son of a farmer, I understand their concerns, and we will always be ready to support our farmers. We will ensure the consistent availability of raw materials required for fertiliser production."

He also mentioned his top priority after taking over the position and added, "My priority will be to promote and ensure the indigenous production of nano-fertilisers..."

KJ Patel succeeds Dr Udai Shanker Awasthi, whose tenure as Managing Director ended on July 31 upon reaching the age of 80 years.

IFFCO, headquartered in New Delhi, is a prominent multi-state cooperative society involved in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilisers. It was founded on November 3, 1967, by Udaybhansinhji Natwarsinhji Jethwa with 57 member cooperatives. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)