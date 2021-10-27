Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) Kolkata Municipal Corporation's BJP coordinator Tishta Biswas was killed on Wednesday evening, while her husband and daughter injured after a tanker hit their SUV when they were returning from a vacation at the beach town of Digha in Purba Medinipur district, family sources said.

The incident happened when their SUV stopped behind a parked truck along the National Highway 6 at Nimtouri, they said.

"Tishta was in the middle of the back seat and she bore the full brunt as the oil tanker appeared from nowhere and hit our car from behind. I and our daughter also suffered injuries," her husband Gaurav Biswas told reporters at a local hospital.

Biswas (43), the coordinator of Ward 80 -- Ballygunge in south Kolkata, was declared brought dead when taken to the hospital, he said.

The family went to Digha for two days, he said, sitting next to the body of his wife at the hospital.

Gaurav and their young daughter were being brought to Kolkata for treatment, BJP sources said.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that Biswas was a feisty leader, a dedicated party worker and a nice human being.

