Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 23 (ANI): Kochi's Naval Ship Repair Yard organised a 75-kilometre relay run as a fitting tribute to their core values on their Platinum Jubilee this year.

The Relay Run was flagged off by the Admiral Superintendent of Yard, Rear Admiral Subir Mukherjee, NM.

The event saw enthusiastic participation of more than 60 personnel of the Yard including Officers, Sailors, Civilians and Apprentices symbolising the contributions of every member of 'Team NSRY'.

As per NSRY's press release, the Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi, has been providing yeoman service to the Nation and the Navy since January 21, 1948. The yard has entered its Platinum Jubilee year in January '22 and has metamorphosed into one of the premier ship refit/repair yards of the Navy.

"Perseverance, Tenacity and Endurance are the foundational traits of success and the yard has imbibed these values since its inception in 1948," the release read. (ANI)

