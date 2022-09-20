Kohima, Sep 20 (PTI) Nagaland Transport minister P Paiwang Konyak told the Assembly on Tuesday that state capital Kohima would be connected with the railway network by 2026.

Replying to a starred question of NDDP MLA Yitachu in the Assembly, Konyak said Dimapur-Dhansiripar to Kohima-Sechü broad gauge railway line is being taken up in three phases.

Also Read | J&K LG Manoj Sinha on Multiplex Opening in Kashmir: Cinema Brings People Together.

He said the Phase-I about 0-17 km have been fully completed while 65 per cent work is in progress for Phase-2 from 17-44 km and 12 per cent progress done in Phase-III from 44-82.50 km.

Altogether, 48 per cent works have been completed, he said.

Also Read | India Has Potential to Meet Food Requirement of World, Says Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

He informed the House that the Dimapur-Dhansiri to Kohima-Sechu railway line is a national project and it is being monitored by the Prime Minister's Office as the vision of the Government of India is to establish rail connectivity up to Moreh in Manipur.

With the completion of the first phase of Dimapur-Dhansiripar to Kohima-Sechu railway line, the Shokhuvi station, the second railway station in the state was inaugurated by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on August 26 this year.

The whole project was initially targeted to be completed by 2024, however its deadline was extended to 2026 due to delay in acquisition of land, heavy and long monsoon season and short working season, non-existence of approach road to the project site, and the COVID-19 lockdown imposed during the pandemic, he said.

Further, Konyak said that the state government has proposed extension of passenger train services from Dimapur railway station to Tuli in Mokokchung district and Naginimora in Mon district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)