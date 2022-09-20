New Delhi, September 20: Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said India has the potential to become "Aatma Nirbhar" (self-reliant) in agriculture and also meet the food requirement of the world. Speaking at an event, the Minister said the country is steadfastly moving ahead in the direction. However, everyone must work together for the goal.

"We would like to collaborate. I use this opportunity to invite the international community to join hands with us for the benefit of coming generations," Tomar said. He noted that country's agri exports had crossed the milestone of Rs 4 lakh crores. "We are working to increase it further," he said. Tomar said that the government is constantly working to make the country "AatmaNirbhar".

As a result, Indian agriculture recorded a robust growth of 3.9 per cent despite the pandemic, he said reiterating, "The government aims to make Indian agriculture internationally competitive by aiding the small farmers in the country." He alluded to several government programmes to reduce farming-related challenges. Maharashtra Govt Sacked VNSSM Chief Kishore Tiwari After Raising Farmers' Plight with PM Narendra Modi, Blames Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"Due to increase in investment in basic infrastructures like irrigation system, storage, warehousing, and cold storage, the Indian agriculture is expected to record robust growth in the coming years," he added.

