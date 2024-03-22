Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Friday led a candlelight procession of the BJP at Garden Reach area in the city in memory of those who lost their lives in an under-construction building collapse in the area.

Adhikari, his party colleague Indranil Khan and around 100 others marched in and around the locality in south-west Kolkata.

Also Read | Delhi Court Sends Arvind Kejriwal to ED Custody Till March 28, Probe Agency Alleges AAP Leader is ‘Liquor Scam Kingpin’.

The BJP leader had on Thursday filed an application under RTI over the building collapse.

"In the aftermath of the Garden Reach tragedy, the unpreparedness of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has totally been exposed. As a responsible leader of the opposition, I have initiated the process of data compilation,” he had posted on X.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc Leaders Rap Election Commission's Door, Allege Misuse of Central Agencies Amid Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest by ED.

The under-construction five-storey building in the city's western fringes collapsed early Monday, claiming at least 10 lives and injuring 17 more.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)