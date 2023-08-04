Behala, August 4: A child was killed and his father was injured when the bicycle they were riding was hit by a truck in Kolkata’s Behala Chaurasta area on Friday morning, police officers said. The man was taking his son to school on his bicycle, police said. The father is undergoing treatment and his condition is critical, police added. Hyderabad Road Accident: Eight-Year-Old School Girl Dies After Being Run Over by Private Bus in Bachupally (Watch Video).

The angry residents of Behala Chaurasta area vandalised state buses and other vehicles. They also set on fire a police car and a bus, they added. Kolkata Police sent personnel to the area to restore peace. Peace was restored after two hours, police said.

