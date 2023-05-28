A shocking video of a child miraculously surviving after getting run over by a car has gone viral on the internet. The incident was reported from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. In the CCTV footage, a kid is seen walking on the street. As she approaches a turn, a car coming from the opposite direction hits her. It is seen that the child is run over by the car as she gets under its wheels. However, the child survives and stands up on her own. Tamil Nadu: 2-Year-Old Survives After Being Run Over by Reversing Car Twice Within Few Seconds in Namakkal; Watch Video.

Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over by Car:

