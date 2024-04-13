Fire breaks out in slum at Jessore Road in Kolkata (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in a slum at Jessore Road in Kolkata on Saturday in which many shanties were destroyed.

Officials said that nine fire tenders are on the scene to douse the fire. The visuals of the incident showed a thick plume of smoke billowing from the shanties engulfed by the fire.

Also Read | Fishing Ban in TN: Annual 61-day Fishing Ban on Eastern Coast of Tamil Nadu to Begin From April 15.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. The dousing operation is still underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Baisakhi 2024: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Greets Sikh Community on Baisakhi Festival, Visits Gurudwara in Lucknow (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)