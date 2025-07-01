South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Alipore court on Tuesday sent three main accused in the gangrape case at a Kolkata law college to police custody till July 8.

The Court also sent the security guard, the fourth accused, to custody till July 4.

The accused, Monojit, Pramit, and Zaib, will remain in police custody until July 8, and the security guard, Pinaki, will be in custody until July 4.

On June 25, a female student was allegedly gangraped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba area in the capital city of West Bengal. Five days later, on June 30, the Kolkata Police said that the three main accused in the case were arrested in less than 12 hours.

Earlier today, the father of one of the accused expressed faith in the judiciary, adding, "The matter is subjudice and investigation is underway. I have been saying from the beginning that I have faith in the judiciary. The court will decide the further course of action."

He added that he trusts the state government, police, and administration, and is confident that the truth will come out during the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has vehemently criticised the TMC-led state government for its handling of the incident and has constituted a fact-finding committee, which has stated that such incidents are becoming a pattern in the state.

"The kind of incidents taking place in West Bengal are not just incidents, it's a pattern now," Singh said, addressing a press conference after the team's visit. "Crimes against women in the state are increasing even after having a woman as the Chief Minister," the BJP leader, part of the committee, said.

The BJP's team comprised former Union Ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra, and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, who met senior police officials and assessed the ongoing investigation.

Earlier today, Union Minister Shantanu Thakur demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the law and order situation in West Bengal has completely collapsed.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee should resign from her post.. They are just hungry for power." (ANI)

