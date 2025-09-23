Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 23 (ANI): Heavy overnight rainfall caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Kolkata city. The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas and caused inconvenience to the citizens as well.

Howrah station yard, Sealdah South station yard, Chitpur North Cabin, and different car sheds were also waterlogged due to the heavy rains, according to a press release by the Eastern Railway (ER).

The release by the Eastern Railway stated, "Following torrential rains for a long duration last night, waterlogging has been observed over Howrah station yard, Sealdah South station yard, Chitpur North Cabin, different car sheds at different places of Sealdah yard. Water has logged on the Railway lines of the Howrah & Sealdah Divisions. Water pumps have been deployed at several places to pump out the logged water, but as the water from the adjacent civil area is also logged with water, the water is flowing back to the Railway yard, which is causing more difficulties".

"Due to this, some suburban trains have been short-terminated & short-originated this morning and also a service plan has been made to suit the emergency situation", it stated further.

According to the official release, Hazarduari Express (13113) and Sealdah Jangipur Express (13177) trains were also cancelled due to waterlogging issues.

Train Movement was suspended in the Sealdah South section due to waterlogging, said the release.

The release added that the train movement was suspended on the Circular Railway line due to waterlogging on the track and in the Chitpur yard.

In Sealdah North & Main, in the suburban section, skeleton services started from Platform No. 7, the release. (ANI)

