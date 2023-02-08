Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state Education Minister Bratya Basu will inaugurate the 9th Kolkata Literature Festival on Thursday.

The literary meet, to be held alongside the ongoing 46th International Kolkata Book Fair, will have sessions in which eminent personalities from the fields of art, culture, music and politics will participate, its director Sujata Sen said on Wednesday.

"The focus of the discussions will be on the evolving idea of India as the nation moves into its 76th year of Independence. Many eminent personalities, including political commentator Sanjaya Baru, journalist-educationist and commentator Rudrangshu Mukherjee and political scientist Sumantra Bose will participate," she said.

Author-publisher David Davidar will be talking about the trajectory of Indian literature over the last century at the fest, she said.

This year, the three-day festival will have two panel discussions on Indian literature from the east and Northeast with powerful voices such as Dalit literature writer Manoranjan Byapari, she added.

Bengali literature stalwarts Sanjib Chattopadhyay and Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay will participate in some sessions, Sen said.

Writer-biographer Ram Kamal Mukherjee will discuss writing about famous lives, she said.

There will be two panel discussions on cinema with actor Rahul Bose, directors Arindam Sil and Dhrubo Banerjee, and actors Ushasie Chakraborty and Biswanath Basu sharing insights on the relation between books and films, Publishers and Booksellers Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee said.

The festival will have concerts during the evenings. An Indo-Spanish concert will be followed by singer-minister Babul Supriyo's performance on the second day.

The concluding day will witness the music of eminent classical vocalist Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty.

The sessions will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and the book fair website.

