Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old man, who went missing on Bijaya Dashami evening after he left his home in Kolkata, was found in Magrahat in South 24 Parganas district, officials said on Friday.

The recovery of the body of Ayan Mondal led to protests by his neighbours outside the Haridevpur police station in the southwestern part of the city, alleging inaction by the police.

Mondal had allegedly left his house on Wednesday to meet a female friend and went missing thereafter.

A missing complaint was filed with the police station on Thursday after he did not return home, Mondal's relatives claimed.

The family members were on Friday taken to Magrahat, where the body was identified as that of him, officials said.

