Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro Railway projects have been allocated 38 per cent more funds in 2021-22 compared to the previous fiscal, its general manager Manoj Joshi said on Monday.

He said adequate provision for improvement of safety and passenger amenities and upgradation of infrastructure have been made in the Union Budget.

"A total of Rs 520 crore has been allocated for Noapara to Barasat via Bimanbandar metro project in this budget in comparison to Rs 204 crore in 2020-21," Joshi told reporters during a virtual press conference here.

He said the 7.04-km Noapara-Bimanbandar stretch of the project has been planned to be commissioned within two years.

For the Joka-Esplanade metro project, Rs 350 crore has been allocated as against Rs 99 crore in the previous fiscal, he said, adding, the JokaMominpur stretch of this project is also likely to take two years to be commissioned.

Joshi said the concluding part of the tunneling work of the East-West Metro between Esplanade and Sealdah is underway and necessary funds have been allocated for its smooth execution.

