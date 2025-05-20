Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) Kolkata Metro will start services on the Blue Line at 7 am on May 25 for the convenience of those appearing in the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, a statement said.

On Sundays, Kolkata Metro start services at 9 am on the Blue Line, but in view of the exams, special trains will be run that day, it said.

A total of 138 services will be run that day between Dakshineswar and New Garia, instead of 130, it added.

While services from 7 am to 9 am will be operated at 30-minute intervals, the timing of trains during the rest of the day will remain the same.

