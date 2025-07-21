Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI) Central Kolkata's Esplanade area turned into a sea of saffron, white, and green on Monday as lakhs of people from across West Bengal gathered for TMC's annual Martyrs' Day rally, with chants of 'Jai Bangla' and 'TMC Zindabad' echoing through the city centre.

Among the crowd stood Nazimul Haque, a 75-year-old farmer from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district, wearing a hat having a replica of a piggy bank symbolising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's flagship empowerment scheme, Lakshmir Bhandar.

The base of the hat was decorated with artificial grass, and a TMC flag was draped around his body.

"I don't know if Didi will see me from the podium, but I come every year to show support," Haque said.

"There's urgency now—BJP is spreading lies about us being Bangladeshis when we go to work in other states. We have to fight this."

Despite his age, Haque had been staying in a makeshift camp at Salt Lake's Karunamoyee Central Park for two days.

"I am happy with the arrangements. I came here for a bigger reason—we must defeat the BJP again," he said.

Elsewhere in the crowd, Lakshmikanta Soren stood out dressed as Goddess Lakshmi, complete with full make-up done by bahurupis (traditional folk artists).

Carrying a piggy bank labeled Lakshmir Bhandar, he said, "The costume draws attention, but the real message is about the scheme's impact on women."

From Jhargram in the state's western region, Sikhandar Bakht arrived with 200 villagers.

He wore a grass-covered hat to symbolise connection to the land and community.

"We have come by buses from our village in Jhargram district. We want to drive home the message that the BJP's ploy to divide society along religious lines and tagging Bengali-speaking Indian citizens as Bangladeshis will be resisted with all our might. I have come to hear Didi's direction on the issues," he said.

The festive and political mix also provided a business opportunity.

Samir Dey, a local vendor from Katwa, had sold 400 packets of frozen ice (locally called Pepsi) by noon.

"Around 100 more packets are left. I hope to sell all before the meeting starts at 1 pm. I'm Didi's supporter. But here I am mixing business with political commitment as a citizen of Bengal who does not want either the CPI(M) to come back or BJP dislodging the TMC. Should we remove a government which never differentiates between caste, creed and community?," he asked.

At a roadside stall near Metro Mall, Sanjoy Singh from Kakinara in North 24 Parganas was selling Mamata Banerjee posters, Abhishek Banerjee photos, TMC flags, headbands, and keychains in party colours..

"I brought Rs 10,000 worth of merchandise, but managed to sell only around 50 per cent of the items. Maybe I'll try online next time," he said.

Adding to the cultural vibe, tribal groups danced to the beats of dhamsa and madal as processions moved toward the rally venue from Babughat.

Meanwhile, party workers unable to get close to the main stage followed the Facebook Live broadcast from the Maidan area, about 2 km away, while enjoying cooked rice and eggs packed from local vendors.

"We don't know Kolkata roads well, and we have to return soon," said Malati Baidya of Nandakumar, Purba Medinipur.

"So our group of 200 is following the rally from here—we're not missing anything."

Some in her group planned a quick visit to Alipore Zoo and Victoria Memorial before heading back in their luxury bus at 5 pm.

