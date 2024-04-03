Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) Kolkata Metro has ferried over 7.5 lakh passengers in the underwater stretch between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade stations in over a fortnight since the inauguration of the section on March 15, an official statement said on Wednesday.

From March 15 to March 31, within a span of 17 days, the maximum passenger count of 3.15 lakh was registered at Howrah station, followed by 2.55 lakh at the terminal Howrah Maidan station along the stretch, the statement issued by Kolkata Metro Chief Public Relations Officer Kausik Mitra said.

In all, the 4.8-km-long Howrah Maidan-Esplanade stretch of the Green Line of Kolkata Metro carried 7.5 lakh passengers from March 15-31, it said.

The 520-metre underwater stretch falls between Howrah station and Mahakaran, which are the second and third stations from the Howrah Maidan side.

"Much to the delight of the metro users and suburban passengers of Eastern Railway as well as South Eastern Railway, commercial services on Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stretch of Green Line under the river has begun from March 15 and from day one, this stretch has been drawing thousands of commuters," the statement said.

At present, there are four Metro stations dotting this stretch -- Howrah Maidan, Howrah, Mahakaran and Esplanade. Services along this stretch are available from Monday to Saturday.

The Esplanade metro station is an interchanging station between Green Line (Howrah Maidan-Esplanade) and Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhas).

