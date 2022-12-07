Chennai, Dec 7 (PTI) Kovai K Selvaraj, ex-MLA and 'loyalist' of former chief minister O Panneerselvam, on Wednesday joined the ruling DMK in the presence of party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Selvaraj, after joining the party at its headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' likened the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK regime to that of a 'tsunami' which wreaked havoc in the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu from 2017-21. He regretted his association with the AIADMK and apologised to the people for it.

He praised Stalin as the people's Chief Minister who is working towards improving the quality of life of the poor and ordinary citizens through his efficient governance. He hailed the Chief Minister as a guardian of social justice.

Selvaraj told reporters that he, along with several of his supporters from Coimbatore district, joined the DMK following consultation with Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji.

Selvaraj, who was with the Congress before he crossed over to the AIADMK years ago, supported Panneerselvam in his power struggle with AIADMK leader Palaniswami, now the party's interim president. Eventually, Panneerselvam and his supporters were expelled from the AIADMK.

Selvaraj said he had worked for the DMK as a 14-year-old in 1971 and now has rejoined the 'parent organisation'.

