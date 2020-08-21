Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Friday warned of rainfall in the isolated places in various parts of the state till Saturday morning.

In a forecast valid till 08:30 am on August 22, KSNDMC warned of widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Coastal Karnataka.

It also warned of "scattered light to moderate rains likely over Malnad districts, isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over North Interior Karnataka (NIK), South Interior Karnataka (SIK) districts."

KSNDMC also predicted generally cloudy sky, isolated light rains associated with strong surface winds and gusty winds at times likely over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area. (ANI)

