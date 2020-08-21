Raigad, August 21: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday inaugurated an RT-PCR laboratory in Raigad district, informed Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Maharashtra Chief Minister also launched a 121-bedded state of the art, ICU enabled dedicated COVID Hospital in Dombivli today, Maharashtra CMO informed. Also Read | NEET 2020, JEE Won’t be Postponed, Confirms Education Secretary Amit Khare.

From 2 labs in March, Maharashtra now has over 150 testing labs, asserted CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray while inaugurating a RT-PCR Laboratory in Raigad district. He also launched a 121 bedded state of the art, ICU enabled dedicated COVID Hospital in Dombivli today. pic.twitter.com/9IcCGZPZhk — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 21, 2020

"From 2 labs in March, Maharashtra now has over 150 testing labs, asserted CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray while inaugurating an RT-PCR Laboratory in Raigad district," Maharashtra CMO tweeted. Also Read | Srisailam Plant Fire: 9 Dead in Blaze at Telangana Hydroelectric Power Plant; President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Express Grief.

Maharashtra has reported total 1,62,806 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

