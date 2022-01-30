Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Sunday met former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa to express condolences on the demise of the latter's granddaughter.

Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya was found hanging at a private apartment in Bengaluru on Friday, said BS Yediyurappa's Office.

Also Read | ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Main Accused Neeraj Bishnoi.

Following the incident, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot also met BS Yediyurappa on Saturday to offer his condolences on the demise of the latter's granddaughter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)