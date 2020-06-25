Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): Three engineering students have developed a sensor-enabled touchless hand sanitizer that has been installed at a Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam centre in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

The trio has developed a mist hand sanitizer working as a sensor-enabled touchless hand sanitizer. This instrument has a battery-operated sprayer machine used for agricultural activities. The machine was made using sensor devices and footpads.

With the education department's permission, the sanitizers have been set up in selected examination centres to accommodate a large number of students.

One of the inventors Koushik R Udupa told ANI, "It is an automatic mist-based hand sanitizer dispenser. It will dispense 0.5 ml of sanitizer per student. For 500 ml sanitizer, we can sanitize nearly 1,000 students. The device costs around Rs 8,000-9,000 but we have given it for free to the examination centres."

"The container tank can be further used for classroom and surface sanitization also, by changing the connections in the system," said Udupa.

SSLC examinations commenced on Thursday amid relaxation in restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown. A total of 8,48,203 students will reportedly appear for the examination starting in 2,879 centres across the state. (ANI)

