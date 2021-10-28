Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28 (ANI): Karnataka High Court on Thursday restrained state police from taking action against Dream11 gaming application founders Bhavit Sheth and Harsh Jain who are also the directors of Sports Technologies Private Limited, according to a new amendment made by the state government in the last session which restricted online games.

Both founders approached Karnataka High Court requesting to quash the FIR filed against them by the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police, Bengaluru under Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act which bans online gaming and gambling in the state.

Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar single judge bench ordered and said that "counsel for the petitioner is present AGA time for taking instructions on the petition. The petitioners' counsel submits he is likely to be arrested. Respondent Karnataka state is hereby directed not to take coercive steps till the next date of hearing" and posted the matter for hearing on November 9. Also court orally said, "don't precipitate, not to arrest the duo."

FIR was filed against both under sections 79 and 80 of the amendment act based on complaint Manjunath, resident of Nagarbhavi in Bengaluru, filed on October 7 at Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station.

"The complaint makes out no offence against the accused. Rather the complainant has been chosen to make mere bald, omnibus and vague allegations to the effect that the petitioners being founder and directors of the company which has developed the Dream 11 platform," said senior advocate CV Nagesh who appeared for the petitioners.

The complainant in a complaint said that the Karnataka government has amended the act of Karnataka Police 1963 which prohibits online gambling and the games in which money is risked.

The complainant also said that he had searched the Google Play Store to know how many online games were withdrawn but many companies have blocked their mobile applications except "Dream11". Despite this, the complainant said they have continued betting on online games and losing huge amounts of their life earnings. (ANI)

