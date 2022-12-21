New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday informed Parliament that Karnataka will be able to supply 1,000 tonne of ragi this year to meet Kerala's demand for supply of this millet through Public Distribution System (PDS).

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and PDS Sadhvi Nirajan Jyoti said the Kerala government has requested for 991 tonne of ragi.

"Government of India has conveyed to the state government of Kerala that Karnataka will be able to supply 1000 tonne of ragi to the state from upcoming 2022-23 kharif marketing season," she said.

Kharif marketing season is underway from October.

The minister said coarse grains and millets are being allocated for PDS in some states.

In the current year, 470.29 tonnes of ragi/jowar has been allocated in Karnataka, 69.19 tonne of bajra/maize in Haryana and 19.65 tonne of bajra in Uttar Pradsh during 2022-23, according to the data placed by the minister.

