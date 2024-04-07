Ballari (Karnataka) Apr 7 (PTI) Unaccounted cash of Rs 5.60 crore along with gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 crore were seized from a house here on Sunday, police sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a jewellery store owner's house in Brucepet police station area, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Wants to End Corruption, INDI Alliance Wants to Save Corrupt People, Says BJP president JP Nadda.

The owner has a jewellery store in Kambali Bazaar area. Unaccounted cash and jewellery worth over Rs 7 crore were recovered from the house, the sources said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Records Over 6500 Cases of Drunk Driving in First Three Months of This Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)