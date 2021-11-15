Bengaluru, Nov 15 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed officials to consider the State's viewpoint before finalising a project to link peninsular rivers.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency in India: Parliamentary Panel Discusses Crypto Finance; Members Favour Regulating Exchanges Over Imposing Ban.

Speaking to reporters after having returned from Tirupati where he attended the Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Shah, he said, "I stressed on Karnataka's stand that before preparing the detailed project report on interlinking of the Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery and Palar rivers, the States' share of water should be decided. Shah instructed the Jal Shakti Ministry to go ahead only after considering Karnataka's contention."

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody.

The Chief Minister also said he had urged the Union government to take appropriate measures to issue the gazette notification on Krishna Water Tribunal-2 award.

"The Centre has to take a stand. It's been 10 years,” he said.

To a question on the Mekedatu project, Bommai said he raised it, but it could not be taken up for discussion as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (M K Stalin) did not attend the meeting, while asserting his government's willingness to go ahead with it.

The State is in constant touch with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry and Minister regarding the implementation of the Mekedatu project, he said, "The issue was discussed with legal experts during my recent visit to Delhi."

The meeting also discussed providing necessary land for the Metro Rail project in Bengaluru, measures to avoid use of antibiotics in fishing, quick disposal of POCSO cases by filing of charge-sheet in a given time-frame, Bommai said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)